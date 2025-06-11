Railway services temporarily stopped after truck gets stuck under bridge near Chesterfield

Railway services were temporarily stopped earlier today following an incident involving a truck.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire police were called to reports of a truck stuck under a bridge in Station Road, Whittington Moor, at about 10.30am today (Wednesday, June 11).

Officers attended but the vehicle had already left the scene with a small amount of debris left behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a precautionary measure there was a temporary stop on railway services on the line above the bridge whilst the bridge was being checked for further damage.

Police left the scene shortly after 11am and the railway services have since resumed.