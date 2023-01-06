Members of the RMT union are striking on Friday, January 6 and Saturday, January 7 – causing major disruption for those travelling by rail in Derbyshire.

East Midlands Railway will only operate services between 7.30am and 6.30pm, with a select number of trains running on reduced timetables.

There will be hourly services between Sheffield – London, Derby – Matlock, Derby – Nottingham and Derby – Matlock. All other lines throughout Derbyshire will be closed and no rail replacement bus services will be provided.

EMR and Northern services will be impacted by strike action.

There will be no services on the Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Worksop – impacting those travelling from Shirebrook, Langwith and Creswell.

Northern services are also set to be slashed due to strike action on these dates. No Northern trains will operate in Derbyshire, including their Sheffield – Nottingham route, leaving passengers from Dronfield, Chesterfield, Alfreton, Langley Mill and Ilkeston to find other travel arrangements.