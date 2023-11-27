Rail strikes: Derbyshire customers warned of widespread significant disruption ahead of 9 days of industrial action

Derbyshire passengers have been asked not to travel on some days this week as a significant nine-day-long strike action is planned by 16 railway companies.

Derbyshire passengers have been urged not to travel on Saturday as EMR will be unable to run any services due to industrial action by the ASLEF union.

Customers have been warned that services in Derbyshire will likely be extremely busy on Friday, December 1 due to no EMR trains running on Saturday, December 2.

Derbyshire residents have also been asked to travel only if ‘absolutely necessary’ on Sunday, December 3 as EMR Services will be extremely busy due to engineering works on the East Coast Mainline and strike action taking place affecting other train operators serving the capital. This will mean a significant increase in customers using EMR Intercity services - especially at London St Pancras. To manage this, a number of EMR Regional services have been cancelled to free up resources.

The strike action is part of a programme of industrial action affecting 16 train companies between December 1-9. This is a new staggered approach by the union and has been designed to create a unique series of negative impacts which aims to create wide-ranging disruption and cancellations across the network - affecting different train operators on different days.

As a result, EMR services will be extremely busy throughout the industrial action and customers may not be able to board their preferred service. Customers are advised to check EMR's website and understand how their full journey is impacted before travelling - especially due to strike action impacting different train operators on different days.

Will Rogers, Managing Director of East Midlands Railway, said: "This industrial action is a new approach from the ASLEF union. It's staggered designed means different parts of the network and different train operating companies are affected at different times. Unfortunately, this will mean customers could be impacted by a complicated period of possible delays and disruption.

