Rail Sale 2025: Travel from Chesterfield to Manchester for just £5 as thousands of Derbyshire train tickets on sale
East Midlands Railway (EMR) has today (Tuesday, 14 January) launched a massive Rail Sale with 100,000 tickets available - offering the chance to save up to 50 per cent on some journeys.
The sale is a part of the annual Great British Rail Sale which will run until 11.59 pm on Monday, January 20, or until all the sale tickets have been sold.
Derbyshire residents can count on great savings – with a range of discounted tickets to London, Manchester, Liverpool, Skegness and more.
Simon Pready, Commercial Director at East Midlands Railway, said: "Last year's sale was a great success and we are delighted to be able to offer even more discounted tickets this time around - especially as this year we celebrate 200 years of railways in the UK.
"We have some great journeys on offer, from the bustling cities of London, Manchester or Liverpool, to regional towns and seaside locations. There will be something that appeals to everyone.
“Tickets are on a first come, first serve basis – so those looking to take advantage of these great fares should book early to avoid disappointment. When they’re gone, they’re gone.”
A few examples of journeys on offer, originating or ending at Derbyshire railway stations, include:
- Chesterfield – London from £20.70
- Alfreton - London from £19.50
- Long Eaton - London from £20
- Chesterfield – Liverpool from £8.60
- Chesterfield – Manchester from £5.20
- Alfreton – Manchester from £6.00
Tickets are on sale now and are available at EMR website.
Tickets can be purchased for travel between Tuesday, 21 January and Monday, 31 March 2025 and must be bought at least seven days in advance of the date of travel.
Rail Sale tickets will be valid only on the date and train shown on the ticket. The tickets are not available on all routes, are limited and subject to availability and exclusions. If customers can’t find what they are looking for, it could be that the journey is either already sold out or is not included in the sale.
