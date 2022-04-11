Rail passengers warned of Easter weekend disruption amid £718k plans to upgrade track in Derbyshire

Network Rail said its work to upgrade the track at Duffield Station near Belper will bring smoother, more reliable journeys for passengers in Derbyshire.

Engineers will be completely renewing around 486 metres of rail, sleepers and supporting stones.

Those travelling to and from Derbyshire are warned of disruption to some services over the Easter weekend as a result.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work on the £718k scheme at Duffield Station is set to cause some disruption for rail passengers in Derbyshire over the Easter weekend

East Midlands Railway (EMR) is advising passengers that trains between London and Sheffield will not call Long Eaton or Derby on Saturday, April 16, and Sunday, April 17.

These will instead take a diversionary route between Chesterfield and East Midlands Parkway.

CrossCountry trains between Derby and Chesterfield will also be diverted, with the possibility this could extend journey times by up to an hour.

Passengers with a valid EMR ticket will be able to use these on board CrossCountry trains on this route over the weekend.

Network Rail has advised people to plan ahead and check their journeys before travelling.

Gary Walsh, East Midlands Route Director for Network Rail, said: “Continuously upgrading our track and equipment means that we can provide better, on-time journeys for passengers in Derbyshire and right along the Midland Main Line.

“We’re working with our train operating partners to keep passengers moving throughout the Easter bank holiday, but there will be some changes to services. I’d urge anybody who needs to travel by train to check their journey in advance to avoid any inconvenience.”