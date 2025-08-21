Rail passengers across Chesterfield and Derbyshire are being warned of disruption across the bank holiday weekend – with industrial action leading to cancelled trains and increased demand on other services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Industrial action by the RMT union on Saturday, August 23 and Monday, August 25 means that CrossCountry will run a reduced timetable over the bank holiday weekend – with no services on August 23.

Additionally, services on Sunday, August 24 are also likely to be subject to cancellations across all CrossCountry routes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passengers are advised not to travel on August 23 and to travel on either side of the bank holiday weekend, or claim a full refund.

Chesterfield and Derbyshire rail passengers are set to face disruption this weekend.

East Midlands Railway (EMR) has issued advice to customers planning to travel during the August Bank Holiday weekend, as major events and the impact of industrial action for other operators are likely to increase demand on their services.

EMR services will be running as normal across the Bank Holiday period (Friday, August 22 – Monday, August 25). However, the industrial action disrupting CrossCountry services is expected to result in higher demand on EMR routes as displaced passengers seek alternative travel options.

Alongside the industrial action, the weekend will see a packed calendar of major events, including Reading and Leeds Festival, Creamfields, Manchester Pride and Notting Hill Carnival, as well as a busy football schedule with fixtures in Derby, Sheffield, Nottingham and elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To help manage the extra demand, EMR will be strengthening a number of services, including on EMR Connect (Corby to London) on Sunday to provide additional capacity for customers affected by East Coast Main Line engineering works.

Customers are also being reminded when travelling with luggage to only bring what they are comfortable to carry themselves.

Philippa Cresswell, Customer Experience Director at East Midlands Railway, said: “The August Bank Holiday weekend is always one of the busiest times of the year for leisure travel, and this year is no exception.

"With no CrossCountry services on Saturday, cancellations on Saturday and a reduced timetable on Monday, alongside major festivals, football fixtures, and engineering works on the East Coast Main Line, we’re encouraging customers to plan ahead, check their journeys before travelling and allow extra time.

“We are grateful to our customers for their patience and understanding while our teams work to get everyone to their destinations this weekend.”