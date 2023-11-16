News you can trust since 1855
Rail disruption for Derbyshire passengers set to last all day after train bound for Chesterfield hits person

Delays and diversions will continue for the rest of the day after a person was struck by a train travelling towards Chesterfield.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th Nov 2023, 13:53 GMT
Emergency services were called to the scene of an incident this morning on the rail line between Derby and Chesterfield, which saw a person hit by a train bound for Chesterfield.

Derbyshire Police remain on site and are carrying out investigations following the incident. East Midlands Railway (EMR) have been advised to expect the line to be closed for the remainder of the day to allow their work to be completed.

Trains cannot run between Derby and Chesterfield while these investigations are underway. Trains on EMR’s London St Pancras to Sheffield route will be diverted where possible, adding up to 40 minutes to journey times.Trains that cannot be diverted will start and terminate at Derby, and will not call at Chesterfield or Sheffield.

EMR services will be impacted by closure of the line after the incident.
Rail replacement buses are operating between Derby and Chesterfield. These are showing in customer systems as they are confirmed, so passengers are urged to check online journey planners for the latest details.

Normal service is expected to resume on the route tomorrow (Friday, November 17). For further details, head to the EMR website here.

