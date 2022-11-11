Public urged to avoid road near Chesterfield which remains closed after accident

The public is urged to avoid Manor Road as it remains closed off after an accident.

Officers from Staveley SNT and Chesterfield LPU are currently in attendance and closures remain in place at the junctions between Limetree Close and Manor Road and the junction between Cotterhill Lane and Manor Road.

A spokesman from Staveley SNT urged drivers to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for Brimington Manor Infant and Nursery School said that some students had difficulty getting to school as the road was closed, but confirmed that all pupils had now arrived safely.

A resident reported a telegraph pole was hanging over half of road and that traffic was being turned around.