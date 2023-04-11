Public meeting to be held into plans to reinstate Derbyshire’s Peak and Dales rail line

The Manchester and East Midlands Rail Action Partnership (MEMRAP) is campaigning to reinstate and upgrade 36 miles of track between Buxton/Chinley and Ambergate, part of the former Midland Mainline, which closed in 1968.

If the plan were to get the go ahead, it would see a “rail plus trail” travel scheme which could result in the Derby to Manchester service being restored.

Campaigners say the benefits in Derbyshire and the East Midlands for residents and visitors, arising from the transformed connectivity, are recognised as being substantial. They say the scheme will also contribute significantly to a surface transport emissions #NetZero for both county and the Peak District National Park.

Diesel Multiple Unit at Millers Dale, prior to the line's closure.

A recent rail minister wrote to Nigel Mills MP, as co-sponsor for the campaign, offering the campaign team a meeting with Department for Transport officials and stating that: “the scheme presents a strong strategic case for levelling up and tackling a transport problem”A key part of this work will be the creation of a reprovisioned home for the Monsal Trail, to offer cyclists, walkers, disabled and other users enhanced access. Mitigation of any initial impact will be complemented by longer term “net gain” through initiatives such as the creation and extension of nature recovery networks.

The vast majority of National Park visitors today still arrive by car. However, MEMRAP’s informal questioning on the Monsal Trail in 2022 (which saw 3,000 visitors surveyed) indicated a strong preference for leaving cars at home and arriving by rail, with a “last mile” connection of active travel or bus.

