£1.50 single bus fares for young people in Derbyshire announced by council to make “important journeys more affordable”

From November 1, young people in Derbyshire will be able to travel for only £1.50 for a single fare across Derbyshire and Derby.

The £1.50 fares are for all buses in the county, including travel on direct services into Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire, Greater Manchester and Cheshire.

Young people, aged 11 to 19, will need a b_line card to be able to get the discounted fare. The cards are free and available through either the county or city council websites.

The reduced fare will be available on buses to neighbouring counties.

The b_line card is a cut-price travel discount and library card for those aged 11 to 19. It is for young people in school, college, on a training course or in an apprenticeship.

Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways assets and transport, Councillor Charlotte Cupit, said: “The bus provides a convenient and safe way for young people to get to where they need to be, whether that be school, an apprenticeship, their first job and for leisure journeys too.

“We’re delighted to be able to offer them a discounted fare, making these important journeys more affordable. We hope that this reduced rate also helps young people to get out and about and socialise, too.”

Councillor Carmel Swan, cabinet member for climate change, transport and sustainability, said: “In light of the cost of living crisis and the impact which this has had on young people and their families, it’s essential that we provide them with access to affordable transport.

“Reduced fares will not only provide young people across Derbyshire with greater travel choices but also support our sustainability targets through a reduction in the number of vehicles on the roads.”

Roads Minister Richard Holden said: “People up and down the country deserve a modern, reliable, and affordable public transport system. That is why we have provided Derbyshire County Council with over £47 million to boost its bus services.

“Supporting the Council with introducing £1.50 fares for young people from 1 November is fantastic for local residents, who will now be able to get to school, see their friends and visit family for less.”

Derbyshire County Council’s and Derby City Council’s Bus Service Improvement Plan will fund the scheme. Both councils are collaborating with local operators to provide the £1.50 discounted fare until October 2024.

The discount will not be available on late night bus services.