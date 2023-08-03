Proposals to upgrade M1 junction in Derbyshire at an ‘early stage’ as roundtable event held

Lat weekend Bolsover MP Mark Fletcher, met MP Richard Holden, Minister for Roads and Local Transport, at Junction 28 of M1 to discuss plans to redesign the junction.

This comes after stats from transport body Midlands Connect found commuters snarled up in traffic is costing the economy over £4.5m per year.

National Highways has put forward three possible redesigns for the junction, which is a main arterial route into a huge chunk of the East Midlands – but details on the schemes have not been shared yet.

National Highways have commented on the plans to redesign Junction 28 at M1 following a meeting last Sunday.

A spokesperson for National Highways Midlands told Derbyshire Times: “We recently held a roundtable event which provided an opportunity to hear from local leaders, businesses and key stakeholders on the need and case for improvements at junction 28 of the M1. Proposals for any upgrade work are still at a very early stage and we will keep people updated in due course. The information from the event will further inform the development of our route strategies and the Road Investment Strategy for the period 2025 to 2030 and beyond.”

Matthew Taylor, Senior Planning Manager at National Highways, added: “The roads we manage play a critical role in enabling businesses to transport products and services, providing access to jobs and suppliers, and facilitating trade and investment across the country.