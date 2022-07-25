Project to solve congestion chaos on one of Chesterfield’s busiest roads is launched - with plans including a relief road

As the main road south of Chesterfield, Derby Road is used by approximately 20,000 cars every day.

After years of complaints Derbyshire County Council has launched a public consultation to find a solution to the problem.

The council’s highways engineers have been examining a range of options to help manage traffic.

MP Lee Rowley and Councillor Charlotte Cupit at A61

A 10-minute online survey has been launched to look at potential options to improve it.

In the short-term measures will keep the road moving including real-time passenger information for bus travellers.

A medium-term approach will tackle some of the challenges on or near the A61 such as changes to the Storforth Lane junction and improving visibility.

Long-term plans include major engineering projects, for example a relief road around Clay Cross, a new railway station or a Grassmoor link road.

North East Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley, said: “The reality is that these are very big plans- roads, bypasses and stations take a lot of time and cost a lot of money - the process can take many years. The whole purpose of the last few years has been to move the conversation on from everyone knowing about the problems but not really knowing how to do anything about it, to starting to have a set of proposals in place.”

Charlotte Cupit, deputy leader of North East Derbyshire District Council and County Councillor for Clay Cross North Division, added: “Congestion on Derby Road doesn’t just cause issues on the road itself, but also on the surrounding roads and areas. Please do take this chance to get involved and let us know your preferences.”

The £25 million Clay Cross Town Deal will fund a feasibility study for a railway station in the town.

Councillor Barry Lewis, Leader of Derbyshire County Council and County Councillor for Wingerworth and Shirland Division said: “There will also be linked consultations coming up on a review of speed limits on Derby Road, in response to concerns raised by local residents, and a consultation on the proposed road improvements through Clay Cross as part of the Clay Cross Town Deal projects.”.