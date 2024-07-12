Porsche Macan with a parking ticket - as number of cars parked illegally in front of school in Derbyshire village

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 12th Jul 2024, 10:51 BST
Officers have handed out a number of tickets in three Derbyshire villages – including for cars parked in front of a school and a bus stop.

Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood Team and the North East Derbyshire Civil Enforcement officers have been patrolling Killamarsh, Eckington and Renishaw today (July 12).

A number of tickets have been issued for various parking offences – including parking on yellow zig-zag lines in front of a school.

Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood Team shared following advice to the drivers: “Yellow zig-zag lines outside schools indicate the length of road where stopping or waiting is strictly prohibited the reason for this is to keep children and families safe.

“Tactile paving consists of a pattern of raised surface, this can be dots, bars, or lozenge bumps to warn people with sight loss of any dangers or obstacles they may be approaching, such as a crossing or steps and must not be obstructed at any time.

“Yellow lines are used in areas where vehicles are not allowed to park up and wait or load and mean the following: Double yellow lines parallel to the kerb - no waiting at any time. A single yellow line parallel to the kerb - waiting is not allowed at certain times, as shown on a nearby sign.

“Time limit parking signs are vehicle parking information times used for the purpose of controlling in car parks and parking spaces to let drivers know they have a limited number of hours and minutes to park their vehicle.”

Vehicles were parked illegally on pavements as well.

Killamarsh and Eckington Safer Neighbourhood Team shared advice for the drivers after the incidents.

