Officers from Dronfield SNT and North East Derbyshire District Council parking enforcement were patrolling the streets of Dronfield and surrounding areas on Tuesday, September 24 – after an increase in concerns in relation to parking.

A number of tickets were handed out, including for parking in crossing area zig zags and dropped kerb crossing areas.

A spokesperson for Dronfield SNT said: “Crossing area zig zags are there to keep people safe when crossing.

"While we appreciate that school pick up and drop off times can be extra busy time, it is important to consider, where you are parking and the impact.”

