Porsche Cayenne with parking ticket – as police launch school parking appeal after chaos in Derbyshire town

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 26th Sep 2024, 11:45 BST
Officers handed out a number of parking tickets in Dronfield and the surrounding areas.

Officers from Dronfield SNT and North East Derbyshire District Council parking enforcement were patrolling the streets of Dronfield and surrounding areas on Tuesday, September 24 – after an increase in concerns in relation to parking.

A number of tickets were handed out, including for parking in crossing area zig zags and dropped kerb crossing areas.

A spokesperson for Dronfield SNT said: “Crossing area zig zags are there to keep people safe when crossing.

"While we appreciate that school pick up and drop off times can be extra busy time, it is important to consider, where you are parking and the impact.”

The patrols were carried out after residents and visitors to the town raised concerns in relation to parking.

A Citroen driver also received a ticket after several vehicles were found to be parked in crossing area zig zags and dropped kerb crossing areas.

A Porsche Cayenne was among the vehicles fined as well.

