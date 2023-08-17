Porsche among cars fined for illegal parking in Peak District as number of drivers slammed for breaching Highway Code

Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary issued several tickets in Grindleford on Sunday, August 13, after a number of drivers completely ignored the white line system. The cars fined included a Mazda , a Honda , a Mercedes and a Porsche

Following the incident officers reminded drivers that according to rule 240 of the Highway Code they must not stop or park on a road marked with double white lines, even when a broken white line is on their side of the road, except to pick up or set down passengers, or to load or unload goods. Failing to comply can result in three penalty points and a fine.