Porsche among cars fined for illegal parking in Peak District as number of drivers slammed for breaching Highway Code
Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary issued several tickets in Grindleford on Sunday, August 13, after a number of drivers completely ignored the white line system. The cars fined included a Mazda, a Honda, a Mercedes and a Porsche
Following the incident officers reminded drivers that according to rule 240 of the Highway Code they must not stop or park on a road marked with double white lines, even when a broken white line is on their side of the road, except to pick up or set down passengers, or to load or unload goods. Failing to comply can result in three penalty points and a fine.
A spokesperson for Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team commented: “Even more disappointing were the vehicles who either ignored the police warning notice and parked right next to it.”