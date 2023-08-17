News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53

Porsche among cars fined for illegal parking in Peak District as number of drivers slammed for breaching Highway Code

Officers have appealed to drivers after a number of cars were found parked illegally in a Peak District village.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 17th Aug 2023, 13:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 13:22 BST

Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary issued several tickets in Grindleford on Sunday, August 13, after a number of drivers completely ignored the white line system. The cars fined included a Mazda, a Honda, a Mercedes and a Porsche

Following the incident officers reminded drivers that according to rule 240 of the Highway Code they must not stop or park on a road marked with double white lines, even when a broken white line is on their side of the road, except to pick up or set down passengers, or to load or unload goods. Failing to comply can result in three penalty points and a fine.

A spokesperson for Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team commented: “Even more disappointing were the vehicles who either ignored the police warning notice and parked right next to it.”

Related topics:Peak DistrictPorscheMazdaHondaMercedes