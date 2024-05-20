Police set to increase patrols after parking issues at Chesterfield primary school

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 20th May 2024, 12:43 BST
Officers have issued parking tickets to two Volkswagen drivers after a parking incident in front of a school.

Police were called to reports of two vehicles parked opposite solid white lines outside Hunloke Primary on Friday, May 17.Upon arrival, they found two Volkswagen cars parked illegally and issued tickets for both drivers.

Following the incident, officers announced that they would continue to monitor the school and other schools in the area in the following days to crack down on illegal and dangerous parking around schools.