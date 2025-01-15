Police provide update after three-vehicle collision on Ringwood Road in Chesterfield
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Derbyshire police confirmed that only minor injuries have been reported after a collision closed Ringwood Road in Brimington on Tuesday.
The three-vehicle collision took place just outside the former Robinsons Caravans site.
Emergency services attended including Derbyshire police and ambulance service and heavy traffic built up in the area.
At least two buses, including service 80, were also stuck on Ringwood Road.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire police confirmed that only minor injuries have been reported.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.