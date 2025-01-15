Police provide update after three-vehicle collision on Ringwood Road in Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire police confirmed that only minor injuries have been reported after a collision closed Ringwood Road in Brimington on Tuesday.

The three-vehicle collision took place just outside the former Robinsons Caravans site.

Emergency services attended including Derbyshire police and ambulance service and heavy traffic built up in the area.

At least two buses, including service 80, were also stuck on Ringwood Road.

