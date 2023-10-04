News you can trust since 1855
Police promise to tackle problem parking outside Derbyshire school and urge parents to consider “dangerous repercussions”

Officers have reassured residents of a Derbyshire village that they are working to tackle problem parking outside two schools.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 4th Oct 2023, 09:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 09:42 BST
On Tuesday, October 3, officers from the Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to reports of problem parking in the village.

An SNT spokesperson said: “ SNT and civil enforcement officers will be working together prevent the parking issues reported to us on Sheffield Road, outside Killamarsh Infant and Killamarsh Junior Schools.

“Please consider how you are park and the potential dangerous repercussions in such a high pedestrian area.”

A car can be seen here blocking the pavement near the school.A car can be seen here blocking the pavement near the school.
A car can be seen here blocking the pavement near the school.
Any information can be reported to Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.