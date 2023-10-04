Police promise to tackle problem parking outside Derbyshire school and urge parents to consider “dangerous repercussions”
On Tuesday, October 3, officers from the Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to reports of problem parking in the village.
An SNT spokesperson said: “ SNT and civil enforcement officers will be working together prevent the parking issues reported to us on Sheffield Road, outside Killamarsh Infant and Killamarsh Junior Schools.
“Please consider how you are park and the potential dangerous repercussions in such a high pedestrian area.”
