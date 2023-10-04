Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Tuesday, October 3, officers from the Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to reports of problem parking in the village.

An SNT spokesperson said: “ SNT and civil enforcement officers will be working together prevent the parking issues reported to us on Sheffield Road, outside Killamarsh Infant and Killamarsh Junior Schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please consider how you are park and the potential dangerous repercussions in such a high pedestrian area.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A car can be seen here blocking the pavement near the school.

Any information can be reported to Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101