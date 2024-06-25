Police patrolling Chesterfield school due to “dangerous” driving issue warning
As part of the crack-down on motorists near Brookfield Community School neighbourhood officers have issued a traffic law warning.
A spokesman said: “Local SNT officers have been at Brookfield Community School at school leaving times due to the increase of dangerous parking/driving.”
Officers have released the following guidance on parking and driving near schools.
You could be issued a ticket from Civil Parking Enforcement (CPE) or Police if you:
- Park on double yellow lines
- Park on single yellow lines during times shown on the sign
- Park in bus lane or bus stop clearways
- Park in a school keep clear areas with a no stopping order - as signed during times of operation
- Park in a controlled area of a pedestrian crossing
- Park in a dangerous position - on bends, brows of hills or junctions
- All of the above does not all apply to blue badge holders, however, think before you park
- Please remember to park sensibly and drive safe around school zones.
