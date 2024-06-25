Police patrolling Chesterfield school due to “dangerous” driving issue warning

By Ben McVay
Published 25th Jun 2024, 09:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police are patrolling a Chesterfield high school at closing time amid reports of dangerous parking and driving.

As part of the crack-down on motorists near Brookfield Community School neighbourhood officers have issued a traffic law warning.

A spokesman said: “Local SNT officers have been at Brookfield Community School at school leaving times due to the increase of dangerous parking/driving.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers have released the following guidance on parking and driving near schools.

Police are patrolling Brookfield Community School at school closing timesPolice are patrolling Brookfield Community School at school closing times
Police are patrolling Brookfield Community School at school closing times

You could be issued a ticket from Civil Parking Enforcement (CPE) or Police if you:

- Park on double yellow lines

- Park on single yellow lines during times shown on the sign

- Park in bus lane or bus stop clearways

- Park in a school keep clear areas with a no stopping order - as signed during times of operation

- Park in a controlled area of a pedestrian crossing

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Park in a dangerous position - on bends, brows of hills or junctions

- All of the above does not all apply to blue badge holders, however, think before you park

- Please remember to park sensibly and drive safe around school zones.

Related topics:PoliceChesterfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.