Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are patrolling a Chesterfield high school at closing time amid reports of dangerous parking and driving.

As part of the crack-down on motorists near Brookfield Community School neighbourhood officers have issued a traffic law warning.

A spokesman said: “Local SNT officers have been at Brookfield Community School at school leaving times due to the increase of dangerous parking/driving.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers have released the following guidance on parking and driving near schools.

Police are patrolling Brookfield Community School at school closing times

You could be issued a ticket from Civil Parking Enforcement (CPE) or Police if you:

- Park on double yellow lines

- Park on single yellow lines during times shown on the sign

- Park in bus lane or bus stop clearways

- Park in a school keep clear areas with a no stopping order - as signed during times of operation

- Park in a controlled area of a pedestrian crossing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Park in a dangerous position - on bends, brows of hills or junctions

- All of the above does not all apply to blue badge holders, however, think before you park