Police name two motorcyclists who died in A6 collision in the Peak District

Two motorcyclists who died in a collision on the A6 in Derbyshire have been named.

Officers were called to reports of a collision on the A6 between Buxton and Dove Holes at around 10.18 am on Sunday 18 August.

The collision, which occurred near Tom Thorn, involved two motorbikes and a car. Two motorcyclists were pronounced dead at the scene.

Today (August 19) the motorcyclists have been named as Laike Hudson, 23, of Taddington, and Dominic Gautrey, 28, of Barnsley.

Officers remain keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident as well as anyone with dashcam footage.

Anyone who can help with the investigation, is urged to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 319 of 18 August:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.