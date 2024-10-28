Officers attended an unusual incident in Stonebroom this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on Friday, when drivers travelling down the main road through Stonebroom had to make way for a couple of cows who decided to go on an autumn walk on the highway.

A concerned resident contacted officers from the Clay Cross SNT who soon attended.

Police managed to move the cows to safety with the help of local residents.

A spokesperson for Clay Cross SNT said: “Thanks again to those that helped us out!”