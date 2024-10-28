Police moooove cows to safety – after they cause havoc on road near Chesterfield
Officers attended an unusual incident in Stonebroom this weekend.
The incident happened on Friday, when drivers travelling down the main road through Stonebroom had to make way for a couple of cows who decided to go on an autumn walk on the highway.
A concerned resident contacted officers from the Clay Cross SNT who soon attended.
Police managed to move the cows to safety with the help of local residents.
A spokesperson for Clay Cross SNT said: “Thanks again to those that helped us out!”