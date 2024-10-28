Police moooove cows to safety – after they cause havoc on road near Chesterfield

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 28th Oct 2024, 11:44 BST
Officers attended an unusual incident in Stonebroom this weekend.

The incident happened on Friday, when drivers travelling down the main road through Stonebroom had to make way for a couple of cows who decided to go on an autumn walk on the highway.

A concerned resident contacted officers from the Clay Cross SNT who soon attended.

Police managed to move the cows to safety with the help of local residents.

A spokesperson for Clay Cross SNT said: “Thanks again to those that helped us out!”

