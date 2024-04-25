Police issue update on crash between car and van that closed busy Derbyshire road

Derbyshire Police have issued an update on a crash that saw a busy route closed by officers.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 25th Apr 2024, 09:37 BST
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision on the B6058 Sheffield Road at Killamarsh, just after 1.00pm on Tuesday, April 23.

A force spokesperson said: “The incident involved a van and a car. No serious injuries were reported.”

A section of the B6058 was closed between Walford Road and Nethermoor Lane while the vehicles were recovered, and it reopened just after 3.05pm.

