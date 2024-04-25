Police issue update on crash between car and van that closed busy Derbyshire road
Derbyshire Police have issued an update on a crash that saw a busy route closed by officers.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision on the B6058 Sheffield Road at Killamarsh, just after 1.00pm on Tuesday, April 23.
A force spokesperson said: “The incident involved a van and a car. No serious injuries were reported.”
READ THIS: Bitter Chesterfield neighbour boundary dispute has been settled in court - after raging for 30 years
A section of the B6058 was closed between Walford Road and Nethermoor Lane while the vehicles were recovered, and it reopened just after 3.05pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.