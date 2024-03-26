Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a two car collision on Lockoford Lane this morning, involving a Mercedes and an Alfa Romeo.

The collision caused significant disruption for motorists, with Lockoford Lane left partially blocked and congestion building along the A61 between Whittington Moor and the town centre.

