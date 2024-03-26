Police issue update on crash along busy Chesterfield route – after drivers faced delays on A61

Police have issued an update on a collision in Chesterfield that led to congestion along busy routes today.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th Mar 2024, 14:06 GMT
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a two car collision on Lockoford Lane this morning, involving a Mercedes and an Alfa Romeo.

The collision caused significant disruption for motorists, with Lockoford Lane left partially blocked and congestion building along the A61 between Whittington Moor and the town centre.

A force spokesperson confirmed that nobody was injured during the crash, and the route was cleared by around 10.30am.

