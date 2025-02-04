Police issue update on collision along busy Chesterfield A-road that saw teenager hospitalised

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 4th Feb 2025, 09:28 BST
Police have issued an update on a collision along a busy Chesterfield route – which saw an elderly man arrested and a teenager taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield – at 6.10pm on Monday, January 20.

At the time, a force spokesperson said: “The pedestrian, a 13-year-old girl, was taken to hospital with serious injuries – that are not believed to be life-threatening.”

“The driver of the car, a man in his 70s, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after returning a positive breath test.”

Derbyshire Police have since issued an update on the collision – confirming that no charges have currently been made in connection with the incident.

