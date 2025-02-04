Police issue update on collision along busy Chesterfield A-road that saw teenager hospitalised
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield – at 6.10pm on Monday, January 20.
At the time, a force spokesperson said: “The pedestrian, a 13-year-old girl, was taken to hospital with serious injuries – that are not believed to be life-threatening.”
“The driver of the car, a man in his 70s, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after returning a positive breath test.”
Derbyshire Police have since issued an update on the collision – confirming that no charges have currently been made in connection with the incident.