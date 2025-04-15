Police issue update on Chesterfield crash that saw three people taken to hospital and elderly woman cut free from car
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision involving four vehicles along Baden Powell Road in Chesterfield at 12.50pm yesterday (Monday, April 14).
A force spokesperson has confirmed today (Tuesday, April 15) that three people were taken to hospital – with two of those individuals having suffered serious injuries. They added that one person had been discharged from hospital yesterday, and that no further police action will be taken.
Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service (DFRS) deployed crews from Chesterfield and Clay Cross to the scene of the incident.
A DFRS spokesperson added: “An elderly female was extricated from one vehicle. A male and a female from a second vehicle were also extricated after crews made the vehicle safe.
“All casualties were handed into the care of the East Midlands Ambulance Service. Two parked vehicles were also impacted by the incident. Crews left the scene at 1.40pm.”
