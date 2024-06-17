Police issue update - after two collisions involving five cars leave busy Derbyshire road closed
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incidents happened just before 8 am earlier today (Monday, June 17) and left A52 Brian Clough Way Westbound blocked between M1 J25 (Nottingham / Derby, Sandiacre) and Victoria Avenue (Ockbrook).
It has been reported that traffic has built up in the area causing delays and Derbyshire police attended.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: "We were called around 7.50am to reports of two separate collisions on the A52 Borrowash bypass near Spondon which were in close proximity to each other.
"One collision involved three vehicles, a Renault, a Volvo and a Vauxhall, and the second collision involved three different vehicles, an Audi, a Kia and a Toyota.
"No serious injuries were reported, but three people suffered minor injuries. The road was blocked while the vehicles recovered, and the road cleared."