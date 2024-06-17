Police issue update - after two collisions involving five cars leave busy Derbyshire road closed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have confirmed that three people were injured after two collisions left A52 partially blocked this morning.

The incidents happened just before 8 am earlier today (Monday, June 17) and left A52 Brian Clough Way Westbound blocked between M1 J25 (Nottingham / Derby, Sandiacre) and Victoria Avenue (Ockbrook).

It has been reported that traffic has built up in the area causing delays and Derbyshire police attended.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: "We were called around 7.50am to reports of two separate collisions on the A52 Borrowash bypass near Spondon which were in close proximity to each other.

"One collision involved three vehicles, a Renault, a Volvo and a Vauxhall, and the second collision involved three different vehicles, an Audi, a Kia and a Toyota.