Police issue update after lorry collides with school bus on busy Peak District road
and live on Freeview channel 276
The officers were called to a collision on the A623 Hernstone Lane in Peak Forest at 8.17 am today (April 15). The incident involved a lorry which had been in collision with a stationary school bus.
A number of pupils from Hope Valley College were on the bus at the time of the collision and have suffered minor injuries. None require hospital treatment and the pupils have all been taken to Hope Valley College under the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service.
The driver of the lorry was also injured but his injuries are not thought to be serious or life-threatening.
The road was closed while the collision was dealt with but has now reopened.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.