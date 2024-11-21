Police issue update after collision on M1 in Derbyshire - involving lorry and Peugeot

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 21st Nov 2024, 10:43 GMT
Police have issued an update following a road accident on M1 Northbound last night.

Officers were called to reports of a collision on the M1 Northbound near junction 29A just before 6.20 pm on Wednesday 20 November.

The road accident involved a Renault lorry and a Peugeot 208.

Motorists travelling down M1 yesterday reported that the collision looked ‘serious’ and caused long delays.

This morning (November 21) spokesperson for Derbyshire police confirmed that no one suffered any serious injuries.

