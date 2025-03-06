Police issue update after collision involving lorry and Mercedes car leaves M1 in Derbyshire closed for 9 hours

Derbyshire motorists have faced a day of traffic havoc as emergency repairs were carried out on M1 northbound.

The M1 northbound was closed between J29 (Chesterfield) and J29A (Bolsover) from 5.40 am to 2.30 pm today (Thursday, March 6).

This was to allow for emergency re-surfacing works following a collision which resulted in a ‘significant fuel spillage’.

Traffic was diverted via the exit and entry slip roads and at one point motorisits were facing delays of two hours.

Derbyshire road users are asked to follow diversions and allow additional time for their journeys.

Further congestion was also reported after Tibshelf Services, approaches to the M1 through Heath and routes through Arkwright, according to traffic monitoring website INRIX.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “Officers were called out to reports of a collision and fuel spillage at Junction 29A of the M1.

“An emergency re-surfacing operation is underway, which is being led by National Highways. For updates please visit the National Highways website.”

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and police have confirmed this afternoon that the collision which led to the road closure took place shortly after 4pm yesterday (Wednesday, March 5) and saw a lorry and a Mercedes car involved.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “Officers were called out to reports of a collision between a lorry and a Mercedes at Junction 29A of the M1 on Wednesday March 5 at about 4.10pm.

“The incident resulted in a fuel spillage and an emergency re-surfacing operation is underway, which is being led by National Highways. We are not aware of any injuries.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 16:22 hours on Wednesday 5 March, firefighters from Staveley and Chesterfield were called to a road traffic collision near to junction 29A on the M1 northbound carriageway.

“On arrival, crews found a two-vehicle collision involving a car and a heavy goods vehicle. Firefighters made the area safe and handed over to Highways for recovery clean up.

“No injuries have been reported. Fire crews left the scene at 18:14 hours.”

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “There was a significant fuel spillage caused in the RTC which caused damage across all four lanes and was some 150m in length.

"For safety reasons, we had to carry out the repairs before the carriageway could reopen.”