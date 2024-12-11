Police issue update after accident involving Mercedes car and van causes disruption at busy road near Buxton

Derbyshire police have confirmed that no one was seriously injured in the accident.

Police were called to reports of a collision between a Mercedes car and van on the A53 Leek Road just outside Buxton at 1.37 pm today (11 December).

Motorists reported that congestion built up in the area at the time of the incident, including stationary traffic at the Cat and Fiddle Road near the junction.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Nobody was seriously hurt and the road reopened at 2.48 pm.”