Police issue tickets to drivers who ‘distressed’ families at Derbyshire tourist destination with ‘wholly unacceptable’ exhaust popping

Police in Derbyshire have given tickets to drivers who decided to pop their exhausts as they drove through a popular tourist destination.

By Tom Hardwick
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 4:52 pm
On Sunday, July 10, the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team were undertaking speed checks in Matlock Bath.

In a Facebook post, an SNT spokesperson said: “No drivers were caught speeding through the area, however one or two motorists couldn't help but show off their cars by popping their exhausts loudly.

“This behaviour causes distress to visiting families, children and to residents of Matlock Bath and is wholly unacceptable.

The drivers were stopped by officers in Matlock Bath.

“The offending few have earned themselves some Section 59 tickets, courtesy of Matlock SNT. A big thank you to all road users who drive with consideration for those around them.”