On Sunday, July 10, the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team were undertaking speed checks in Matlock Bath.

In a Facebook post, an SNT spokesperson said: “No drivers were caught speeding through the area, however one or two motorists couldn't help but show off their cars by popping their exhausts loudly.

“This behaviour causes distress to visiting families, children and to residents of Matlock Bath and is wholly unacceptable.

The drivers were stopped by officers in Matlock Bath.