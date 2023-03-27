Police issue plea for dashcam footage after BMW involved in hit-and-run in the Peak District

Officers are seeking dashcam footage from any drivers who were in the Rushup Edge or Castleton area on March 14 between 6 and 6.30pm.

There was a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on the road proceeding from Rushup Edge towards the junction of B6061 in which a Black BMW 3-series rear-ended a white Volvo XC40 before making off without stopping.

Police are attempting to identify the registration plate in relation to the suspect vehicle.

