Police issue plea for dashcam footage after BMW involved in hit-and-run in the Peak District
Derbyshire Police have appealed for dashcam footage to locate a vehicle involved in a collision in Peak District National Park.
Officers are seeking dashcam footage from any drivers who were in the Rushup Edge or Castleton area on March 14 between 6 and 6.30pm.
There was a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on the road proceeding from Rushup Edge towards the junction of B6061 in which a Black BMW 3-series rear-ended a white Volvo XC40 before making off without stopping.
Police are attempting to identify the registration plate in relation to the suspect vehicle.
Officers urged anyone with footage that might help locate the BMW to contact the force quoting reference numher 23000158189.