News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
8 minutes ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list
54 minutes ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
23 hours ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
1 day ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
1 day ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'

Police issue plea for dashcam footage after BMW involved in hit-and-run in the Peak District

Derbyshire Police have appealed for dashcam footage to locate a vehicle involved in a collision in Peak District National Park.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 27th Mar 2023, 11:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 11:11 BST

Officers are seeking dashcam footage from any drivers who were in the Rushup Edge or Castleton area on March 14 between 6 and 6.30pm.

There was a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on the road proceeding from Rushup Edge towards the junction of B6061 in which a Black BMW 3-series rear-ended a white Volvo XC40 before making off without stopping.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police are attempting to identify the registration plate in relation to the suspect vehicle.

Officers are seeking dashcam footage from any drivers who were in the Rushup Edge or Castleton area on March 14 between 6 and 6.30 pm.  There was a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on the road proceeding from Rushup Edge towards the junction of B6061 in which a Black BMW 3-series rear-ended a white Volvo XC40 before making off without stopping.
Officers are seeking dashcam footage from any drivers who were in the Rushup Edge or Castleton area on March 14 between 6 and 6.30 pm.  There was a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on the road proceeding from Rushup Edge towards the junction of B6061 in which a Black BMW 3-series rear-ended a white Volvo XC40 before making off without stopping.
Officers are seeking dashcam footage from any drivers who were in the Rushup Edge or Castleton area on March 14 between 6 and 6.30 pm.  There was a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on the road proceeding from Rushup Edge towards the junction of B6061 in which a Black BMW 3-series rear-ended a white Volvo XC40 before making off without stopping.
Most Popular

Officers urged anyone with footage that might help locate the BMW to contact the force quoting reference numher 23000158189.