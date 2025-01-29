Police issue appeal after 'man aggressive to woman' at busy Derbyshire roundabout

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire police are appealing for witnesses to an incident at the A38 roundabout in Ripley.

Officers received a number of reports of a man behaving aggressively towards a woman at the A38 roundabout in Ripley between 3pm and 4pm on Friday, January 24.

It is believed that the man was driving a blue car – which may have been a Honda Civic.

Anyone with any information, in particular drivers with dashcam footage, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 25*054035:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.