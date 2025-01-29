Police issue appeal after 'man aggressive to woman' at busy Derbyshire roundabout
Officers received a number of reports of a man behaving aggressively towards a woman at the A38 roundabout in Ripley between 3pm and 4pm on Friday, January 24.
It is believed that the man was driving a blue car – which may have been a Honda Civic.
Anyone with any information, in particular drivers with dashcam footage, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 25*054035:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.