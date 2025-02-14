Police enquiries are ongoing after an accident which left A617 closed.

The incident happened around 6pm on February 13 and saw A617 closed in both ways between Glapwell and Pleasley.

Emergency services were called to reports of a car leaving the A617 and crashing into a garden of one of the nearby properties.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We were called to reports of a car leaving the A617 at 6pm and ending up in the back garden of a house in Moorgate Avenue.

"Only one vehicle was involved, a grey Range Rover, and the driver, a man in his 50s, was uninjured. Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the collision. No arrests have been made.”