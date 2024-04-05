Police enquiries ongoing after accident involving Volkswagen Combo and Volkswagen Polo closes busy road near Chesterfield
Officers from Derbyshire police were called to reports of a two-car collision at the junction of Main Road and Mansfield Road in Palterton at 1 pm today (April 5).
A Volkswagen Combo and a Volkswagen Polo were involved in the accident which left Main Stree partially blocked in both ways.
The road was reopened just before 2.30 pm.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police confirmed that there were no injuries to the two drivers of the two vehicles. Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the collision.
