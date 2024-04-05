Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers from Derbyshire police were called to reports of a two-car collision at the junction of Main Road and Mansfield Road in Palterton at 1 pm today (April 5).

A Volkswagen Combo and a Volkswagen Polo were involved in the accident which left Main Stree partially blocked in both ways.

The road was reopened just before 2.30 pm.

