Police called to scene of crash along busy Chesterfield road – after car collides with tree

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 25th Nov 2024, 14:12 BST

A collision along a busy Chesterfield road saw a car crash into a tree – with Derbyshire Police called to the scene of the incident.

Derbyshire Police attended a road traffic collision along Newbold Road in Chesterfield this morning – after a car crashed into a tree.

A force spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a single vehicle collision in Newbold Road, Chesterfield, just after 7.55am – during which a car had collided with a tree.

“Officers attended and vehicle recovery was arranged.”

