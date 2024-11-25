Police called to scene of crash along busy Chesterfield road – after car collides with tree
A collision along a busy Chesterfield road saw a car crash into a tree – with Derbyshire Police called to the scene of the incident.
Derbyshire Police attended a road traffic collision along Newbold Road in Chesterfield this morning – after a car crashed into a tree.
A force spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a single vehicle collision in Newbold Road, Chesterfield, just after 7.55am – during which a car had collided with a tree.
“Officers attended and vehicle recovery was arranged.”
