Police called to scene of crash along A61 in Chesterfield this afternoon

Police were called to a crash that occurred near a busy roundabout along the A61 in Chesterfield this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision along the A61 in Chesterfield – with the incident occurring shortly after 12.30pm today (Thursday, September 4).

A force spokesperson said: “The crash was between a white Mercedes and a black Vauxhall Insignia – and happened close to the Brimington Roundabout.

“The driver of the Vauxhall, a man aged in his 40s, sustained a minor injury.”