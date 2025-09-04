Police called to scene of crash along A61 in Chesterfield this afternoon

By Tom Hardwick
Published 4th Sep 2025, 16:28 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2025, 16:33 BST
Police were called to a crash that occurred near a busy roundabout along the A61 in Chesterfield this afternoon.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision along the A61 in Chesterfield – with the incident occurring shortly after 12.30pm today (Thursday, September 4).

A force spokesperson said: “The crash was between a white Mercedes and a black Vauxhall Insignia – and happened close to the Brimington Roundabout.

“The driver of the Vauxhall, a man aged in his 40s, sustained a minor injury.”

