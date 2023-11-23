Police appeal to trace BMW driver after fatal collision at busy Derbyshire roundabout

Officers are issuing a further appeal to trace drivers who were using the Pentagon Island in Derby around the time of a recent fatal collision.

Grant Sturgess, 31, died at the scene of the collision on Pentagon Island, near to the entrance to Derbyshire County Cricket Club at around 8pm on Sunday, November 12.

Officers are still looking to trace anyone who passed by in the moments before the collision, and may have noticed Mr Sturgess.

In particular, officers would like to speak to the driver of a dark coloured car, believed to be a 1 series BMW, which we think was travelling just in front of the car suspected to have been involved in the collision. The car had travelled from the direction of the A52/St Alkmonds Way.

At this time offciers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the collision and a man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, failing to report a collision and causing death while driving unlicenced.

Fation Koldashi, 30, of Dorset Street, Derby appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, November 18, and was remanded to appear at Derby Crown Court in January.

Anyone who has any information or dashcam from the moments before the crash, is asked to contact the force on the details below with reference 23*701682:

