In the space of just two weeks, officers have dealt with 11 collisions where someone has been killed or seriously injured on Derbyshire’s roads.

Two people died following a collision in Chaddesden on June 13, a woman died after a collision in Heath on June 15 and a man died after a collision in Breadsall on June 13. Seven people have also suffered serious injuries in collisions across the county.

While investigations into the causes of the collisions are still ongoing, offciers are reminding motorists of the dangers of the fatal four – the leading causes of serious injury and death on our roads.

Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit are urging drivers to take extra time and care on their journeys after a number of serious collisions in the county

Detective Sergeant Craig Walker, from Derbyshire Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We want to ensure that everyone on Derbyshire’s roads gets to their destination safely and without any issues.

“Sadly in recent weeks we’ve seen an increase in the number of collisions in the county, and in particular the number of collisions where someone has been killed or seriously injured.

“As the summer months arrive, we know more people will be taking to the roads, so we’re asking all drivers to just think about their journeys, plan ahead and if necessary take the time to familiarise yourself with your route beforehand.

“Any kind of distraction which leads to a momentary lapse in concentration can prove fatal so it’s vital that drivers give their full attention to the road throughout their trip.

“Things like putting your mobile phone in your glovebox so you’re not tempted to look at it and taking extra time at junctions can really help make the difference between a safe journey and one that ends in tragedy.

“We don’t ever want to be knocking on someone’s door to deliver the worst possible news a family could hear.

“So please take that extra time and care when on the roads – and help save lives.”

