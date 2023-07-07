Police appeal for witnesses after serious collision in Derbyshire village
Officers were called to a report of a crash involving two cars in Church Lane, Morley, just after 11am on Thursday, June 29. A passenger in a blue Ford Fiesta and another in a blue Abarth 595 were taken to hospital with serious injuries as a result of the collision.
Officers are appealing for anyone who saw what happened, especially the driver of a red vehicle seen in the area around the time of the collision, to contact the force.
Anyone who has any information, CCTV or dashcam footage can contact officers quoting reference number 23*400431, on any of the following methods: Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page; Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact; Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form or Phone – call 101