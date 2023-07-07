News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal for witnesses after serious collision in Derbyshire village

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward as part of an investigation into a crash which left two people in hospital with serious injuries
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 7th Jul 2023, 08:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 08:59 BST

Officers were called to a report of a crash involving two cars in Church Lane, Morley, just after 11am on Thursday, June 29. A passenger in a blue Ford Fiesta and another in a blue Abarth 595 were taken to hospital with serious injuries as a result of the collision.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw what happened, especially the driver of a red vehicle seen in the area around the time of the collision, to contact the force.

Officers were called to a report of a collision involving two cars in Church Lane, Morley, on Thursday, June 29. Photo: Derbyshire PoliceOfficers were called to a report of a collision involving two cars in Church Lane, Morley, on Thursday, June 29. Photo: Derbyshire Police
Anyone who has any information, CCTV or dashcam footage can contact officers quoting reference number 23*400431, on any of the following methods: Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page; Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact; Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form or Phone – call 101