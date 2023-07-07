Police appeal for witnesses after serious collision in Derbyshire village

Officers were called to a report of a crash involving two cars in Church Lane, Morley, just after 11am on Thursday, June 29. A passenger in a blue Ford Fiesta and another in a blue Abarth 595 were taken to hospital with serious injuries as a result of the collision.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw what happened, especially the driver of a red vehicle seen in the area around the time of the collision, to contact the force.

Officers were called to a report of a collision involving two cars in Church Lane, Morley, on Thursday, June 29. Photo: Derbyshire Police

