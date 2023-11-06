Police appeal as six injured and teenager in hospital following collision involving Jeep Cherokee and Hyundai in Derbyshire
The collision, at the junction of Rosliston Road and Caldwell Road in Swadlincote occurred at 5.29pm on Saturday, November 4 and involved a black Hyundai and a red Jeep Cherokee.
A man in his teens suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. Five other people suffered minor injuries.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who has any information on the collision, as well as anyone with dashcam footage.
Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact the force, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 23000684938:
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter/ X– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.