News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services

Police appeal as six injured and teenager in hospital following collision involving Jeep Cherokee and Hyundai in Derbyshire

Officers investigating a collision in Derbyshire are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 6th Nov 2023, 15:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The collision, at the junction of Rosliston Road and Caldwell Road in Swadlincote occurred at 5.29pm on Saturday, November 4 and involved a black Hyundai and a red Jeep Cherokee.

A man in his teens suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. Five other people suffered minor injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who has any information on the collision, as well as anyone with dashcam footage.

Most Popular
The collision, at the junction of Rosliston Road and Caldwell Road, occurred at 5.29 pm on Saturday, November 4 and involved a black Hyundai and a red Jeep Cherokee.The collision, at the junction of Rosliston Road and Caldwell Road, occurred at 5.29 pm on Saturday, November 4 and involved a black Hyundai and a red Jeep Cherokee.
The collision, at the junction of Rosliston Road and Caldwell Road, occurred at 5.29 pm on Saturday, November 4 and involved a black Hyundai and a red Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact the force, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 23000684938:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter/ X– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.