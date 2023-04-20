News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
8 minutes ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
42 minutes ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
47 minutes ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
2 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
2 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Police appeal as man suffers serious injuries after road traffic collision in Derbyshire town

Officers investigating a collision between a pedestrian and a car in Amber Valley are asking for anyone who witnessed it or who has CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 20th Apr 2023, 10:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 10:55 BST

The incident happened just after 11.30 am on Saturday, April 1, when the victim, a man in his twenties, collided with a grey Volkswagen in Market Street in Heanor.

The man suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened to come forward as part of their enquiries into the incident.

Officers investigating a collision between a pedestrian and a car in Heanor are asking for anyone who witnessed it or who has CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.Officers investigating a collision between a pedestrian and a car in Heanor are asking for anyone who witnessed it or who has CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.
Officers investigating a collision between a pedestrian and a car in Heanor are asking for anyone who witnessed it or who has CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.
Most Popular

Police are urging anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage of it to can contact officers, quoting reference number 23*204576, on any of the methods below:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.