Police appeal as man suffers serious injuries after road traffic collision in Derbyshire town
Officers investigating a collision between a pedestrian and a car in Amber Valley are asking for anyone who witnessed it or who has CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.
The incident happened just after 11.30 am on Saturday, April 1, when the victim, a man in his twenties, collided with a grey Volkswagen in Market Street in Heanor.
The man suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision.
Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened to come forward as part of their enquiries into the incident.
Police are urging anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage of it to can contact officers, quoting reference number 23*204576, on any of the methods below:
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.