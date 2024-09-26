Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers investigating a road rage incident on the M1 are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

The incident occurred on the southbound carriageway between junctions 29 and 28 at around 6.40 pm on Monday, September 16 and involved a silver Honda Civic with a registration plate starting EJ56 and a blue Audi A4 with a registration plate starting P8.

Derbyshire police have now launched an appeal and officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who was driving in the area at the time and has dashcam footage.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is urged to contact police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 24*554310:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.