Police appeal after road collision leaves motorcyclist with serious injuries
Officers were called to the collision, which involved a motorbike and a car, at the junction of Brookside Road and the A608, at Breadsall, just after 5pm on Thursday 2 November.
The rider of the motorbike, a man in his twenties, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, where he remains. The driver of the car did not suffer any injuries.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage, or any information is asked to contact officers, using any of the below methods, quoting reference 810 of 2 November:
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page; Twitter/ X– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact; Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form or Phone – call 101