Officers are appealing for information after an accident involving a bus in Heanor.

Officers were called to reports of a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian on the A608 outside the King of Prussia pub in Heanor, just before 6pm on Wednesday, January 10.

The pedestrian, a man in his seventies, suffered serious leg injuries and was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, where he remains.

Several roads in the area were closed while officers dealt with the incident.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, as well as anyone with dashcam footage.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact the force, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 24000020372.

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101