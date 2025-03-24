Police appeal after number of cars found blocking pavements in Derbyshire town – including a Tesla

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 24th Mar 2025, 11:54 BST
Police are appealing to drivers after a number of incidents involving illegally parked cars in Dronfield.

Over the last week police have issued a number of infringement notices and parking tickets for various parking related complains in Dronfield and surrounding areas.

Officers have now issued an appeal to drivers stressing the importance of responsible parking and road safety.

A spokesperson for Dronfield Police SNT said: “Road safety and highway obstruction are a significant concern to residents and visitors to the area. Parking is always a concern raised to our team.

"Please consider the impact on where you may park for all members in the community as a regular concern is in relation to blocking pavements, making sure there is enough space is important to ensure you are not causing an obstruction.”

