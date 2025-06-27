Derbyshire police have issued an appeal to drivers after a number of cars were parked illegally in Matlock.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers reported a ‘massive spike’ in parking along the white line system in Matlock yesterday (Thursday, June 26).

A number of vehicles have been issued with fines and drivers received penalty points on their driver’s license.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the force said: “We would like to remind drivers that parking on the road that has a solid white line system in place is illegal.

"These markings are there due to how hazardous the road can be with its blind bends and immediate vicinity to a Fire and Ambulance station.”