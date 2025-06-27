Police appeal after 'massive spike' in illegal parking in Derbyshire town – as Royal Mail van issued with fine
Derbyshire police have issued an appeal to drivers after a number of cars were parked illegally in Matlock.
Officers reported a ‘massive spike’ in parking along the white line system in Matlock yesterday (Thursday, June 26).
A number of vehicles have been issued with fines and drivers received penalty points on their driver’s license.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We would like to remind drivers that parking on the road that has a solid white line system in place is illegal.
"These markings are there due to how hazardous the road can be with its blind bends and immediate vicinity to a Fire and Ambulance station.”