Police appeal after 'massive spike' in illegal parking in Derbyshire town – as Royal Mail van issued with fine

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 27th Jun 2025, 13:56 BST
Derbyshire police have issued an appeal to drivers after a number of cars were parked illegally in Matlock.

Officers reported a ‘massive spike’ in parking along the white line system in Matlock yesterday (Thursday, June 26).

A number of vehicles have been issued with fines and drivers received penalty points on their driver’s license.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We would like to remind drivers that parking on the road that has a solid white line system in place is illegal.

"These markings are there due to how hazardous the road can be with its blind bends and immediate vicinity to a Fire and Ambulance station.”

