Police appeal after fatal motorcycle accident which left two Derbyshire roads closed

Officers are appealing for information following a fatal crash.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 17:09 BST- 1 min read
Police were called just after 2.20 a.m. on Friday, September 22 to a report of a collision in Wilsthorpe Road, Long Eaton. A yellow and blue Honda motorcycle had collided with a roundabout.

The rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died a short time later. His family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

As a result of the collision the roundabout at the B6002 and B6005 was closed but reopened just before 9am.

Anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision and may have dashcam footage,is asked to contact the force, quoting reference number 23*589184, on any of the methods below:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.