Police appeal after fatal motorcycle accident which left two Derbyshire roads closed

Police were called just after 2.20 a.m. on Friday, September 22 to a report of a collision in Wilsthorpe Road, Long Eaton. A yellow and blue Honda motorcycle had collided with a roundabout.

The rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died a short time later. His family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

As a result of the collision the roundabout at the B6002 and B6005 was closed but reopened just before 9am.

Anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision and may have dashcam footage,is asked to contact the force, quoting reference number 23*589184, on any of the methods below:

