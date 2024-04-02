Police appeal after collision on busy Derbyshire road - involving Mazda MX5 and Mercedes

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information after a collision on the A38.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 15:27 BST
The incident occurred on the Northbound carriageway near Coxbench at around 4.45pm on Sunday, March 24.

The collision involved a black Mazda MX5 and another vehicle, described as a Mercedes. The Mercedes did not stop at the scene and officers are keen to hear from the driver of this vehicle as they may be able to help with the investigation.

Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who has dashcam footage.

The incident occurred on the Northbound carriageway near Coxbench at around 4.45pm on Sunday, March 24.

Anyone who has any information is urged to contact the officers using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 24*174399:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.