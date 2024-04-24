Plans to extend Sheffield’s Supertram network into Derbyshire with tram-train route to Chesterfield being considered
and live on Freeview channel 276
South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard is considering plans to expand the Supertram network in Sheffield – with a connection to Chesterfield among the potential new routes.
The cheapest options include running a tram-train on existing rail lines to Stocksbridge and to Chesterfield via Barrow Hill.
North East Derbyshire’s Conservative MP, Lee Rowley, has campaigned to re-open the Barrow Hill Line for passengers since 2020. Last year, after working with the government, Network Rail and Derbyshire County Council, Rowley confirmed that the line is set to reopen in the future.
The Barrow Hill Line originally ran between Chesterfield and Rotherham – with trains passing through North East Derbyshire stations including Clay Cross, Whittington, Barrow Hill, Staveley, Renishaw and Killamarsh.
The line was closed as part of the Beeching cuts in the 1960s and has been a freight-only line since then.
Sheffield already has a tram-train route in place, between the city centre and Rotherham Parkgate, which was launched back in 2018.
Last month, the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority took control of Supertram from private company Stagecoach after 27 years.
READ THIS: Chesterfield driving instructor calls for action as Whittington Moor roundabout remains “dangerous and congested” – and Toby Perkins MP slams “completely unacceptable” wait for permanent signs
The authority is canvassing views on how the service can be improved and where it should prioritise expansions. The survey is open until April 30, and can be accessed here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.