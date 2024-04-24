Plans to extend Sheffield’s Supertram network into Derbyshire with tram-train route to Chesterfield being considered

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard is considering plans to expand the Supertram network in Sheffield – with a connection to Chesterfield among the potential new routes.

The cheapest options include running a tram-train on existing rail lines to Stocksbridge and to Chesterfield via Barrow Hill.

North East Derbyshire’s Conservative MP, Lee Rowley, has campaigned to re-open the Barrow Hill Line for passengers since 2020. Last year, after working with the government, Network Rail and Derbyshire County Council, Rowley confirmed that the line is set to reopen in the future.

Tram trains could arrive at Chesterfield in the future - with plans to expand the Supertram network being considered.

The Barrow Hill Line originally ran between Chesterfield and Rotherham – with trains passing through North East Derbyshire stations including Clay Cross, Whittington, Barrow Hill, Staveley, Renishaw and Killamarsh.

The line was closed as part of the Beeching cuts in the 1960s and has been a freight-only line since then.

Sheffield already has a tram-train route in place, between the city centre and Rotherham Parkgate, which was launched back in 2018.

Last month, the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority took control of Supertram from private company Stagecoach after 27 years.